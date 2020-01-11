Chilly Open in Arlington Heights lives up to its billing

If the goal of the Arlington Heights Park District's annual Chilly Open was for golfers to show how tough they are by playing in miserable weather, they got their wish Saturday. Most though would have preferred snow for the event at the Arlington Lakes Golf Club.

"We like seeing the snow more than the rain; it gives it more of a 'Chilly Open' flavor," said Tim Govern, Arlington Heights Park District golf operations manager.

He said almost 100 people registered for the event, which includes a round of golf, a raffle ticket for a prize and all the chili one can eat. Prizes were awarded to the top players in male, female and senior divisions.

Govern estimated about 70-80 people would show up and said the wind may have deterred some from playing more than the rain or snow. "It's still a pretty good turnout, that's for sure," he said. "People look like they are having fun and enjoying getting out of the house in January."