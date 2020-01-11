 

Chilly Open in Arlington Heights lives up to its billing

  • Rudy Brieschenk of Arlington Heights tees off as his granddaughter, Paige Gualiardo of Arizona, watches during the Arlington Heights Park District's annual Chilly Open at Arlington Lakes Golf Club Saturday. The event was Brieschenk's 21st Chilly Open.

  • Harlan Heiber of Arlington Heights chips onto the green during the Arlington Heights Park District's annual Chilly Open at Arlington Lakes Golf Club Saturday.

  • A golfer braves strong winds and light snow during the Arlington Heights Park District's annual Chilly Open at Arlington Lakes Golf Club Saturday.

  • Mugs include an orange golf ball and handwarmers at the registration table of the Arlington Heights Park District's annual Chilly Open at Arlington Lakes Golf Club Saturday.

Updated 1/11/2020 3:31 PM

If the goal of the Arlington Heights Park District's annual Chilly Open was for golfers to show how tough they are by playing in miserable weather, they got their wish Saturday. Most though would have preferred snow for the event at the Arlington Lakes Golf Club.

"We like seeing the snow more than the rain; it gives it more of a 'Chilly Open' flavor," said Tim Govern, Arlington Heights Park District golf operations manager.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He said almost 100 people registered for the event, which includes a round of golf, a raffle ticket for a prize and all the chili one can eat. Prizes were awarded to the top players in male, female and senior divisions.

Govern estimated about 70-80 people would show up and said the wind may have deterred some from playing more than the rain or snow. "It's still a pretty good turnout, that's for sure," he said. "People look like they are having fun and enjoying getting out of the house in January."

