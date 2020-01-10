World Leaders Forum buys building in downtown Elgin

Judson University's nonprofit World Leaders Forum bought a vacant building in downtown Elgin that will be used for educational purposes, officials said.

The empty property at 28 N. Grove Ave. was purchased by the nonprofit from PNC Bank for about $200,000 last summer, said Julie Schmidt, director of World Leaders Forum and special events at Judson University.

"Basically the plan is something that is going to fit with our mission," Schmidt said. "It will be used for educational purposes. We are currently exploring different possibilities with that, and ultimately the board will make that decision."

PNC Bank closed its branch on the first floor of the building in July 2017. The second floor held the nonprofit Centro de Informacion until it relocated in February 2018 to the west side.

The building has been empty since then and was put on the market by PNC Bank. The property, which comprises 26-32 N. Grove Ave., includes some aboveground and underground parking, Schmidt said.

"I'm delighted that the PNC Bank building is going to have an intended use," said Jennifer Fukala, executive director of the Downtown Neighborhood Assocation of Elgin. "The building has been vacant for quite a while and underutilized for even longer than that, so this is a win."

World Leaders Forum is known for bringing prominent speakers to Judson University, including George W. Bush, Mikhail Gorbachev, Tony Blair, Condoleezza Rice and others.

Proceeds fund the Judson leadership scholars program, entrepreneurial activities and ongoing operations, and also will benefit youths in foster care by providing programs and educational opportunities at Judson, its website says.

The $200,000 building price was below market, which, combined with its size and location, prompted the nonprofit to buy it, Schmidt said. A final decision about the use of the building, which also will hold offices for World Leaders Forum, is expected this year, she said.

"PNC Bank was in process of looking for a charity that would put the building to good use," she said. "The connection was that someone knew that property was for sale and we were kind of in the market."