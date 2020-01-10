Weekend storm: Snow, ice expected; classes, activities canceled

A winter storm watch is scheduled to start early Saturday morning and continue through early Sunday morning. Daily Herald file photo/2009

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Chicago area starting early Saturday morning and running through early Sunday morning.

Rain is likely to turn into light freezing rain and sleet Saturday morning. Total ice accumulations of less than one-tenth of an inch are possible Saturday morning.

Snow is likely to develop Saturday evening. Parts of the area could see as much as seven inches of snow Saturday, according to weather models. High winds are also expected to add to the danger during the storm.

According to forecasts, McHenry County could see 3-6 inches of snow by the time the storm clears out Sunday.

Parts of Lake and Kane counties, including Buffalo Grove, Mundelein, Gurnee, Round Lake Beach, Aurora and Elgin, can expect 2-4 inches of snow.

Accumulations of 1-4 inches are expected in parts of DuPage and Cook counties, including Naperville, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Carol Stream, Addison and Chicago.

The ice, which is expected late Friday into early Saturday, is expected to be heaviest in northwest Kane County and western McHenry County.

The combination of ice, snow and winds will make traveling particularly treacherous, meteorologists warn. In addition to poor road conditions, poor visibility is also expected.

The storm warning has led to the canceling of Saturday activities in Community High School District 155; the district announced that its buildings will be closed.

Expected inclement weather has forced Huntley Community School District 158 to cancel activities Saturday.

And at St. Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin, a freshman placement exam has been rescheduled for Jan. 18.

In addition, due to weather conditions, all Elgin Community College locations and facilities are closed on Saturday, with all classes and activities canceled.

The City of Elgin's snow command issued a warning Friday evening, strongly advising people to avoid driving Saturday if at all possible, due to rain turning to ice or sleet overnight.

• Daily Herald staff writer Steve Zalusky contributed to this report.