 

Two groups want to buy Arlington Park, head of horsemen's association says

  • The Illinois Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association says two groups are interested in buying Arlington Park and putting a casino at the racetrack.

    The Illinois Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association says two groups are interested in buying Arlington Park and putting a casino at the racetrack. Daily Herald file photo

 
By Jake Griffin
jgriffin@dailyherald.com
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 1/10/2020 5:06 PM

At least two groups have expressed interest about buying Arlington International Racecourse from Churchill Downs and adding a casino to the property.

That's according to Mike Campbell, president of the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association, who said he was approached by leadership of the two groups to gauge support from horse owners and trainers about the potential move. At least one of the groups has had discussions with Churchill officials, he added.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Churchill officials have not responded to emails seeking comment about the reports.

Campbell is all for the change in ownership, saying Churchill officials' decision to spurn a casino license offered by the state, after decades of the racetrack lobbying for it, has placed the future of the entertainment venue in jeopardy. Churchill officials said they doubted the new gambling law would allow them to make an acceptable financial return because of fees and taxes.

Until then, everyone "agreed this is the way to make the tracks and horse industry viable into the future," Campbell said. "We're asking them to use the license or move over and sell to someone else."

The casino idea at the track became complicated when Churchill bought Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, just a few miles down the road from the track. Casino-style gambling at the racetrack would certainly cut into action at the casino.

The legislature approved casinos at race tracks along with a massive gambling expansion that includes sports betting and additional casinos in an effort to raise money for a statewide capital improvement campaign. So far, the gambling expansion proposal has been met with a tepid response from local lawmakers and investors. Meanwhile, neighboring states Iowa and Indiana have opened sportsbooks at casinos that are earning those states millions of dollars in tax revenues.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Campbell said the groups who approached his organization are "viable" operators who have the "wherewithal and desire" to run Arlington and add the casino component.

Campbell added that his organization's research indicates the selling price for Arlington Park is somewhere in the ballpark of $200 million to continue operating. If Churchill sold the facility to a developer who planned to convert the property for a different use, the price would likely drop to a quarter of its current worth, Campbell believes. Churchill has only committed to operating Arlington Park through the 2020 season, but even that's in jeopardy because trainers and owners are still feuding with management over the size of purses for the upcoming season. Campbell said he wants an average of at least $200,000 a day in prize money. Churchill has offered an average of $130,000 a day, far below what Campbell's group seeks and what is offered in neighboring states.

Daily Herald staff writer Christopher Placek contributed to this report.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Deadline for new Arlington Park contract with racing group comes and goes
Related Article
Deadline for new Arlington Park contract with racing group comes and goes
 
O'Donnell: End of Arlington Park could be accelerated due to contract stalemate with horsemen
Related Article
O'Donnell: End of Arlington Park could be accelerated due to contract stalemate with horsemen
 
Arlington Heights mayor: 'Hands are kind of tied' on Arlington Park's future
Related Article
Arlington Heights mayor: 'Hands are kind of tied' on Arlington Park's future
 
'We'll just have to see': Churchill Downs CEO leaves Arlington's future uncertain
Related Article
'We'll just have to see': Churchill Downs CEO leaves Arlington's future uncertain
 
Rivers Casino starts work on new sportsbook, expansion
Related Article
Rivers Casino starts work on new sportsbook, expansion
 
Will Arlington Park have a 2020 season? Racing board vote expected today.
Related Article
Will Arlington Park have a 2020 season? Racing board vote expected today.
 
Racing will be back at Arlington Park in 2020; status beyond remains uncertain
Related Article
Racing will be back at Arlington Park in 2020; status beyond remains uncertain
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 