Rock world mourns Rush drummer Neil Peart, dead at 67

FILE - This April 18, 2013 file photo shows Neil Peart at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles. Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the band Rush, has died. His rep Elliot Mintz said in a statement Friday that he died at his home Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 67. Associated Press

Members of the band Rush, from left, Geddy Lee, Neil Peart, and Alex Lifeson at the RockWalk induction of Rush at Guitar Center in Los Angeles. Peart died Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, at age 67. Associated Press/Nov. 20, 2012

FILE - This Aug. 1, 2015 file photo shows Neil Peart of Rush performing during the final show of the R40 Tour in Los Angeles. Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the band Rush, has died. His rep Elliot Mintz said in a statement Friday that he died at his home Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 67. Associated Press

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist from the influential Canadian band Rush, has died. He was 67.

His representative, Elliot Mintz, said in a statement Friday that Peart died at his home Tuesday in Santa Monica. The band posted a message on Twitter also confirming the news.

"It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer," the band wrote. "Rest in peace brother."

Peart was revered for his drumming skills, but was also the band's key songwriters, known for his fantastical lyrics. The respected musician placed fourth on Rolling Stone's list of 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time, behind Ginger Baker (Cream), Keith Moon (The Who) and John Bonham (Led Zeppelin).

Peart, alongside bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Rush was honored for combining "the signature traits of progressive rock with a proto typical heavy-metal sound." Their most known songs include "Tom Sawyer" and "The Spirit of Radio."

When Rush formed in 1968, its original lineup included Lifeson, bassist Jeff Jones and drummer John Rutsey. After a few weeks, Lee replaced Jones, and in 1974 Peart replaced Rutsey weeks before Rush's first U.S. tour.

Rush's first album with Peart -- now the band's principal songwriter -- was 1975's platinum-seller "Fly by Night." They released a second album that same year, "Caress of Steel," which reached gold status. In 1976 the band marked a major breakthrough with the album "2112," which sold 3 million units in the U.S.

Rush's most successful album was 1981's "Moving Pictures," which sold 4 million copies and featured the instrumental hit "YYZ," helping the band earn its first Grammy nomination. (They earned seven nominations throughout their career.)

Rush's 1990's "Chronicles" was a double platinum success, while 11 of the band's albums were certified platinum and 10 albums reached gold status.

The band was heavily influential, and fans of Peart and Rush paid tribute on social media.

"Today the world lost a true giant in the history of rock and roll," said Foo Fighters frontman and Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, in a statement Friday. "An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians (like myself) to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.

"I still vividly remember my first listen of "2112" when I was young. It was the first time I really listened to a drummer. And since that day, music has never been the same. His power, precision, and composition was incomparable. He was called 'The Professor' for a reason: we all learned from him," said Grohl, who gave Rush's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction speech.

Actor and Tenacious D performer Jack Black tweeted, "The master will be missed -- Neil Peart RIP #RushForever." Gene Simmons of KISS called Peart "a kind soul," while Chuck D of Public Enemy recalled being inducted into the Rock Hall on the same night as Rush, saying backstage he and Peart shared "a unique moment without much word. Rest in Beats my man."

Slash, Bryan Adams, Paul Stanley and Questlove of The Roots also paid tribute to Peart.

"Thank you for inspiring me and for all your help and advice along the way, especially in the early days when you took the time to talk to a young green Danish drummer about recording, gear and the possibilities that lay ahead," Metallica's Lars Ulrich wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for what you did for drummers all over the world with your passion, your approach, your principles and your unwavering commitment to the instrument! Rest In Peace."

Peart was born Sept. 12, 1952 in Ontario, and is survived by his wife, Carrie and their daughter, Olivia Louise Peart. He was also an author and published six books.