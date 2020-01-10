Reports: Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67

Members of the band Rush, from left, Geddy Lee, Neil Peart, and Alex Lifeson at the RockWalk induction of Rush at Guitar Center in Los Angeles. Peart died Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, at age 67. Associated Press/Nov. 20, 2012

Neil Peart, the drummer for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Rush, has died, multiple sources are reporting. He was 67.

Regarded as one of the greatest drummers in rock history, Peart died Tuesday after having been diagnosed with brain cancer, according to Rolling Stone.

