Reports: Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67
Updated 1/10/2020 3:46 PM
Neil Peart, the drummer for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Rush, has died, multiple sources are reporting. He was 67.
Regarded as one of the greatest drummers in rock history, Peart died Tuesday after having been diagnosed with brain cancer, according to Rolling Stone.
