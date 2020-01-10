Metra UP West trains running again after crash in Lombard
Updated 1/10/2020 9:45 AM
Metra UP West trains are running again and the Finley Road crossing is open after a train collided with a vehicle in Lombard earlier this morning.
No injuries were reported when the train struck a vehicle near Finley Road and Crescent Boulevard, just west of the Lombard Metra station.
