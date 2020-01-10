Feder: Ring Lardner Awards to honor Dan Roan, Toni Ginnetti and Cooper Rollow

Dan Roan, longtime sports anchor at Nexstar Media WGN-Channel 9, has been named broadcast recipient of the 2020 Ring Lardner Award for Excellence in Sports Journalism.

Honored with a Ring Lardner Award in the print category will be Toni Ginnetti, retired sportswriter for the Sun-Times, and honored in the posthumous category will be Cooper Rollow, the late sports editor and sportswriter for the Chicago Tribune.

Named for Lardner, a world famous sportswriter, humorist and satirist, the prestigious awards will be presented April 23 at Union League Club of Chicago, 65 West Jackson Boulevard.

