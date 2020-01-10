Association: Churchhill Downs should sell Arlington Park to group that will build casino

The Illinois Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association says two groups are interested in buying Arlington Park and putting a casino at the race track. daily herald file photo

If Churchill Downs won't build a casino at Arlington International Racecourse, the corporate gambling giant should sell it to someone who will, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

That's the opinion of the owners and trainers of the horses that run at the historic track.

And now there are two potential bidders who could vie to do just that, according to the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association.

Four months after Churchill Downs announced it wouldn't pursue a casino there as authorized under a sweeping gambling expansion in Illinois -- even though it had lobbied for two decades to win that privilege -- the spurned Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association says two groups interested in buying the 92-year-old track have approached it asking if the owners and trainers would support them in a potential bid.

