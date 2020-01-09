Three hurt in 6-vehicle crash on Route 45 in Libertyville

Three people were injured early Thursday in a six-vehicle crash on Route 45 just south of Route 137 in Libertyville.

Drivers of three of the vehicles were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and were in stable condition as of about noon, police reported. Libertyville fire officials reported that two people were in critical condition when taken to the hospital.

Three others were treated at the scene and released.

Traffic was snarled and Route 45 between Peterson and Casey roads was closed for more than four hours after the crash, which occurred about 7:45 a.m.

Two people had to be extricated from vehicles by firefighters.

There were no fatalities, according to Libertyville police.

Details of the crash were not released. Libertyville police are being assisted by the Lake County Major Crash Team in the investigation.