Comedy, charity, childhood all part of Holzhauer's role in "Jeopardy! GOAT" third day

James Holzhauer's background growing up in Naperville got a shout-out during the biography portion of "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" Thursday. Photo courtesy of ABC Television

Ken Jennings took the lead Thursday evening by winning his second match in the first-to-three contest that is "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time."

But not before James Holzhauer's background growing up in Naperville got a shout-out during the biography portion of the show, and not before Holzhauer and fellow contestant Brad Rutter had some fun with a Final Jeopardy question.

The final query in the second game of the hourlong special was about foreign-born Oscar-winning movie directors, and none of the contestants knew the answer.

But Holzhauer and Rutter's guesses became what host Alex Trebek called "Jeopardy comedy hour."

Holzhauer wrote out some praise to Trebek, who is battling pancreatic cancer, calling him the "GHOST," or "Greatest Host of Syndicated TV." But before filling in Trebek's name, he started to write the name of "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak, then crossed it out.

Rutter simply went with "Ken es el hombre," which is Spanish for "Ken is the man."

Jennings could claim the "Jeopardy!" GOAT title if he scores another win during the next broadcast. The winner will get a $1 million prize, while the runners-up will receive $250,000.

In Naperville, viewers at the third watch party in a row watched as Holzhauer told of his childhood as a first-generation American born to a Japanese mother and German father. He shared with audiences his love of watching "Jeopardy!" with his Japanese grandmother while he was growing up, even though she couldn't understand many of the words, and he told of the charitable work his $2.7 million in "Jeopardy!" winnings has allowed him to complete.

Naperville watch parties for Tuesday's and Wednesday's episodes of "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" were charitable as well, raising more than $1,000 each night, first for the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research and then for DuPage PADS.

Thursday's watch event at Quigley's Irish Pub was more informal and impromptu, without a specific cause.