After 2 people are bitten by coyotes on same day, authorities advise how to avoid encounters

Coyotes have become common sights in the suburbs, like this one spotted in Mundelein. Daily Herald File Photo

Local officials are advising people how to avoid encounters with coyotes after two people were bitten Wednesday in Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported a 32-year-old man walked into Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago Wednesday evening and told authorities he was walking in the 700 block of North Fairbanks Court when a coyote came from behind and bit him on the buttocks, Chicago police said.

Earlier that day, a 5-year-old boy was bitten by a coyote near the lakefront in Lincoln Park on Chicago's North Side, according to the Sun-Times.

While coyotes are unlikely to attack humans, it is important to take precautions, said Cook County's Animal and Rabies Control, adding that more than 1,500 coyotes are thought to live in Cook County.

Authorities recommend:

• Do not leave food outdoors for your pet. That can be a welcome invitation for coyotes.

• Walk dogs on a short leash and always be aware of your surroundings.

• If letting a dog out in the yard, especially a small dog, always supervise the animal. Coyotes can easily climb a fence and snatch your pet in seconds.

• Switch up your routine. Coyotes are smart and can learn your schedule. If you always let your dog out or take him for a walk at a certain time, coyotes will learn that and be ready at that time.

• If you see a coyote, make loud noises, jump around and bang on garbage cans or whatever else is around. It's important that coyotes be wary of humans, for the safety of residents, pets and the coyotes.