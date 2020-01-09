9 inches of snow, quarter inch of ice? Here's what you need to know about storm forecast

Forecasters are warning that a dangerous mix of snow and ice starting late Friday could hamper weekend travel throughout the Chicago suburbs. Daily Herald File Photo

A storm system is moving into the Chicago area Friday that could bring as much as nine inches of snow to parts of the area as well as up to a quarter inch of ice accumulation, forecasters said.

A warm front carrying rain and high winds is heading to the area today with gusts of up to 55 mph expected in some areas of the south suburbs.

But as the jet stream pushes down from Canada Friday, the suburbs could be along the line that sees the greatest effects of the storm, according to some weather models.

The far northwestern suburbs could see between six and nine inches of snow Saturday, according to National Weather Service meteorologists in the Chicago bureau.

The forecasts for Kane and Lake counties calls for between four inches and six inches of snow.

Parts of McHenry County could see the worst of the storm, but most of the county and the northwestern portion of Cook County should also expect four inches to six inches of snow as well, according to current weather models.

Freezing rain Friday night is likely with ice accumulations of up to a quarter inch in some parts, making driving perilous. Meteorologists said the sleet and freezing rain is expected to give way to snow some time in the early to late evening hours Saturday.

"Saturday is going to be messy," Meteorologist Kevin Donofrio said.

Additionally, some parts of the region are expected to receive two inches to four inches of rain Friday and Saturday, which could cause river flooding in some areas to the south.

High winds throughout the day Saturday are also expected to create shore flooding along Lake Michigan.

The forecasts show waves in the 12 foot to 16 foot range.

The storm is expected to let up some time early Sunday, meteorologists said.