1 of R. Kelly's girlfriends charged after fight at Trump Tower

One of R. Kelly's girlfriends turned herself in to police after the two got into a fight -- broadcast live to social media -- inside the embattled singer's Trump Tower condo Wednesday afternoon, with one proclaiming that "Rob has been lying to all y'all ... and he has people like me lying for him."

In a series of videos posted to Instagram, the 22-year-old woman could be seen angrily confronting Joycelyn Savage, 24, before a scuffle broke out between the two. Chicago police officers responded and the 22-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

The 22-year-old said several times that she wanted charges filed against Savage for the alleged attack. She also accused Savage of other criminal conduct.

Savage turned herself in to police Wednesday evening and was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery causing bodily harm, Chicago police said. She is due in court Feb. 6.

In one video, the 22-year-old can be seen talking with CPD officers, who were called to Trump Tower about 2:10 p.m. for a report of a battery in progress, according to a department spokesman.

The 22-year-old told them that she was in the unit with a few other people when Savage and another woman -- a "handler" for Kelly -- arrived to pick up Kelly's "awards and his Grammys and stuff."

"After that, she started saying that I'm so wrong about this and that," the 22-year-old said, adding that Savage soon after "started attacking me."

