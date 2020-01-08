'They were arguing about when and where to kill me': Aurora man recounts shooting in Mexico

Jose Luis Gutierrez of Aurora is out of the hospital after he was found shot on the side of the road over the holidays in in Zacatecas, Mexico. Courtesy OF Zacatecas office of public safety

Jose Luis Gutierrez of Aurora was driving to see family in Mexico over the holidays when he was shot three times in an ambush. courtesy of Alejandra Gomez

An Aurora man who was kidnapped, shot and left for dead on a Mexican road a couple of days before Christmas recounted the experience Tuesday to ABC 7 Chicago.

Jose Luis Gutierrez was shot as he and his family were targeted by thieves in a roadside ambush in northern Mexico. He survived and was discharged from a hospital in San Antonio on Monday, ABC 7 reported.

"He took out a gun, and put it behind my ear," Luis Gutierrez told ABC 7 about a kidnapper.

Gutierrez, 52, recounted the harrowing experience, he, his daughter and elderly father went through in the Mexican state of Zacatecas last month. Gutierrez was discovered by state police, by the side of the road, covered in blood.

His daughter and her grandfather were left behind by their attackers, as Luis Gutierrez was kidnapped and forced into another vehicle.

"They were arguing about when and where to kill me," Luis Gutierrez said. "The driver didn't want to clean up the blood from his car."

Watch the video interview with Gutierrez and his daughter at abc7chicago.com.