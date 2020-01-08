Suspect sought in attempted child abduction near Palatine

Cook County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who may have attempted to abduct two juveniles Tuesday in Palatine Township.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was behind the wheel of a pickup truck at about 6 p.m. Tuesday when he approached the juveniles in the 2300 block of Nichols Road, near Frontage Road, and attempted to lure them into his vehicle. The man fled after a relative of the juveniles saw the truck and began to approach.

The man was described as Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet tall, with a dark mustache and beard. He was driving a red pickup truck with yellow lights on the roof and no front license plate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cook County Sheriff's Office at (847) 635-1188.