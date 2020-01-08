 

Schneider challenger could be knocked off ballot in 10th House District race

  Adam Broad, left, and Brad Schneider

    Adam Broad, left, and Brad Schneider

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 1/8/2020 1:26 PM

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider's challenger in March's Democratic primary for the 10th House District seat could be knocked off the ballot Thursday.

Buffalo Grove resident Adam Broad said his nominating petition doesn't have enough legitimate signatures of registered 10th District voters remaining after a state review flagged more than 300 of them.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The state elections board will rule on the matter Thursday, said Matt Dietrich, a spokesman for the agency. The hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

If the state board rules against Broad as he expects, he said he'll run a write-in campaign for the post. Broad said he's already filed the necessary paperwork in Lake County and will file write-in papers in Cook County within 10 days.

Northbrook resident Julie Rosner challenged the validity of the signatures on Broad's petition, state records indicate.

In some cases, Rosner alleged signers aren't registered to vote at the addresses on the forms. Rosner also alleged some signatures are forgeries and that others belong to people living outside the 10th District, documents show.

Election board staff already has inspected the signatures on the petition. A hearing officer has reviewed the matter, too, and will recommend the election board sustain or overrule the objection, Dietrich said.

The hearing officer's recommendation won't become public until Thursday's meeting, Dietrich said.

Broad's removal from the ballot would leave Schneider as the lone Democratic candidate on the ballot. A Schneider spokesman declined to comment.

Winnetka resident Valerie Ramirez Mukherjee is the lone Republican candidate.

Schneider, of Deerfield, first won the post in 2012 but lost in 2014. He took back the seat in 2016 and secured reelection in 2018.

Broad, who identifies as a Democratic Socialist, has been a Vernon Township trustee since 2017. He unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for Lake County clerk in 2018.

