Feder: Ron Magers to receive DePaul's Distinguished Journalist Award

Ron Magers has been named recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Journalist Award from DePaul University's Center for Journalism Integrity and Excellence.

Ron Magers, who retired in 2016 after a distinguished career as one of Chicago's all-time greatest news anchors, will be back in the spotlight to take a bow this spring, Robert Feder writes.

He will be honored at a luncheon April 30 along with Chicago Tribune police reporter Jeremy Gorner, who will receive the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Magers, 75, stepped down after 18 years at top-rated ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 (and 16 years before that at NBC 5). All told his career in TV news spanned more than 50 years. He and his wife divide their time between homes here and in Florida.

Previous recipients of the Distinguished Journalist Award include "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, "CBS Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley, and New York Times editor Dean Baquet.

