 

Carol Stream man charged with having child porn, grooming

  • Anchit Nayyar, Carol Stream man charged with child porn possession, grooming

    Anchit Nayyar, Carol Stream man charged with child porn possession, grooming

 
Daily Herald report
Posted1/8/2020 1:00 AM

A Carol Stream man is facing three counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of grooming a minor, according to DuPage County court records.

Anchit Nayyar, 20, of the 1000 block of Mountain Green Way, appeared in court Saturday, and his bail was set at $100,000. The incidents happened Nov. 6 and Oct. 5, according to the records. He is accused of enticing three girls to send him illicit photographs of themselves through Snapchat.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

His next court date is Jan. 27.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 