Carol Stream man charged with having child porn, grooming
Posted1/8/2020 1:00 AM
A Carol Stream man is facing three counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of grooming a minor, according to DuPage County court records.
Anchit Nayyar, 20, of the 1000 block of Mountain Green Way, appeared in court Saturday, and his bail was set at $100,000. The incidents happened Nov. 6 and Oct. 5, according to the records. He is accused of enticing three girls to send him illicit photographs of themselves through Snapchat.
His next court date is Jan. 27.
