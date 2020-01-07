Police: Charges pending in fatal high-speed Des Plaines crash

Des Plaines police say charges are pending in connection with a high-speed crash Sunday night that claimed the life of a 46-year-old man and seriously injured his teenage son.

Alejandro Arzeta of Des Plaines died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash, which occurred about 7:06 p.m. Sunday in the area of Elmhurst and Golf roads, police said.

According to police, Arzeta was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima that was making a right turn on to northbound Elmhurst Road from a private drive when it was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Impala traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound Elmhurst.

Arzeta later was pronounced dead at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said. His 13-year-old son, a passenger in his vehicle, also was taken to Lutheran General, where he was treated for serious injuries and now is in stable condition, authorities said.

The driver of the Impala, Eldor Akilov, a 33-year-old resident of Florida, was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights in serious condition, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and charges are pending its completion, Des Plaines police said.