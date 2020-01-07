 

Plea agreement reached for man who claimed to be missing Aurora boy

  • Brian Michael Rini

    Brian Michael Rini

 
By Dan Sewell
Associated Press
Updated 1/7/2020 5:42 PM

A federal court filing in Ohio shows that a plea agreement has been reached in the case of a 24-year-old Ohio man who claimed to be a missing Aurora child.

No details were made public immediately on the terms. U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett has a Wednesday status conference set in the case of Brian Michael Rini, of Medina, Ohio. Barrett postponed a June trial after questions were raised about Rini's mental state, but on Oct. 31 he found him competent to stand trial.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A court transcript of the Oct. 31 hearing showed that the defense and prosecution had discussed settling the case before trial. Richard Monahan, a federal public defender, told the judge the talks were likely to be fruitful. He didn't respond immediately to a message Tuesday seeking comment.

Rini earlier pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated identity theft and lying to FBI agents. He would face up to eight years in prison if convicted on those charges. He's been held without bond since last April and was evaluated last summer at a federal facility in Chicago.

Police say Rini was wandering the streets of Newport, Kentucky, last April 3. Police said he told them he was Timmothy Pitzen, an Aurora boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6. Authorities said Rini told them he had just escaped captors who sexually abused him.

Federal authorities said they were suspicious after he refused to be fingerprinted. DNA testing quickly revealed his true identity.

A federal magistrate had cited Rini's lack of a permanent address, past mental health issues and "a lengthy criminal history" that goes back to age 13. In 2017, Rini was treated at an Ohio center for people with mental health or substance abuse problems, according to court papers.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Family of missing boy was elated, then devastated by hoax
Related Article
Family of missing boy was elated, then devastated by hoax
 
Timmothy Pitzen hoax: Who would cruelly pose as a missing child? Ohio man isn't the first
Related Article
Timmothy Pitzen hoax: Who would cruelly pose as a missing child? Ohio man isn't the first
 
Feds: Ohio man learned about Timmothy Pitzen from '20/20' rerun
Related Article
Feds: Ohio man learned about Timmothy Pitzen from '20/20' rerun
 
Authorities: It was a 23-year-old man claiming to be teenage Timmothy Pitzen
Related Article
Authorities: It was a 23-year-old man claiming to be teenage Timmothy Pitzen
 
'It's devastating': For Timmothy's family, it's back to worry and hope
Related Article
'It's devastating': For Timmothy's family, it's back to worry and hope
 
Timmothy Pitzen in Ohio? Police checking if boy who escaped kidnappers is long missing Aurora boy
Related Article
Timmothy Pitzen in Ohio? Police checking if boy who escaped kidnappers is long missing Aurora boy
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 