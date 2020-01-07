Holzhauer in close second after "Jeopardy! GOAT" first episode

In a race to win three "Jeopardy!" matches and be deemed the show's "Greatest of All Time," Naperville native James Holzhauer is in a close second place.

Holzhauer sits just behind contestant Ken Jennings after the first episode of "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" aired in prime-time Tuesday.

The show included two "Jeopardy!" games and scores were added to determine the standings after the first installment. Holzhauer, a Naperville North High School graduate with a fan following across the suburbs, finished with $63,200 -- just $200 behind Jennings' $63,400. Contestant Brad Rutter came in third with $10,400.

As the first show in the competition aired, Holzhauer's supporters -- including his relatives who live in town and refer to themselves as "the Naperville Holzhauers" -- cheered him on from Two Brothers Barrel House in the city's downtown.

Those gathered at the first of two watch parties planned for this week supported the Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research in honor of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek's battle against the disease. Funds received by the nonprofit Tuesday added to Holzhauer's previous support of the cause, which came when he donated $1,109.14 to a Lustgarten walk last summer in Naperville to match the digits of his daughter's birthday.

Holzhauer made it to the "Greatest of All Time" show by racking up the show's third-highest earnings total of $2.7 million, following only Rutter in the lead with $4.6 million and Jennings in second with $3.3 million. Holzhauer also has won the most in a single "Jeopardy!" game, at $131,127, and he won the show's "Tournament of Champions" in November.

The second Naperville watch party is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Quigley's Irish Pub, 43 E. Jefferson Ave. Donations will be accepted to benefit DuPage PADS.