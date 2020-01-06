Off-duty Cook County sheriff's officer killed in Elgin crash

An off-duty Cook County sheriff's police sergeant died in a car crash Sunday in Elgin, authorities said.

The Elgin police and fire departments responded to the crash at about 4:29 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The sergeant suffered a fatal medical emergency that led to the crash, the Cook County sheriff's office said in a statement.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle drove southbound across northbound lanes, striking a utility pole and ultimately coming to rest in the 1100 block of Dundee Avenue," police said.

A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured, police said. The driver was transported and pronounced dead at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

"We understand the Elgin Police Department responded to the incident and are referring any additional questions to that agency at this time," the Cook County Sheriff's office said. "We are shaken by this loss and our hearts go out to his family."

Any further information will be released by the Kane County coroner's office, Elgin police said.