Man found dead with bullet wound after crash near Aurora

A 19-year-old man died Sunday after he was shot then crashed a vehicle into fence near Aurora, Kane County authorities said.

According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Aurora police officers were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at about 7:55 p.m. Sunday near Dearborn Avenue and Beckwith Street in Aurora Township.

As they arrived, deputies learned the vehicle's 19-year-old driver had been shot, authorities said. He later was pronounced dead at the scene by Aurora Township paramedics.

A 20-year-old male passenger was taken to an Aurora-area hospital and treated for minor injuries suffered in the crash, sheriff's police said.

Sheriff's Detectives and members of the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force continue to investigate. No suspect information was available Monday morning and no motive has been established, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff's office detectives at (630) 444-1103.