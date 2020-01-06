Indian Prairie D204 finds future superintendent with 'impressive' big-district experience

Karen Sullivan started as superintendent of Indian Prairie Unit District 204 in 2014 and is set to retire this June. The school board expects to approve a contract with her successor, Adrian Talley, during its meeting Jan. 13. Daily Herald file photo/August 2014

A veteran educator who most recently has worked in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., is in line to become the next superintendent of Indian Prairie Unit District 204.

Adrian Talley has been selected to replace Karen Sullivan, who is retiring in June. The school board is expected to approve his three-year contract, with a starting annual salary of $255,000, at its Jan. 13 meeting.

Talley has more than three decades of experience in education, including five years as an administrator in Prince George's County Public Schools, one of the nation's 25 largest districts with 208 schools and centers and more than 130,000 students and 19,000 employees. He oversees the management of 64 community schools and previously was the executive director of student services for the district.

School board President Mike Raczak said Talley's experience -- not only in Prince George's County but also with large districts in Maryland and Virginia and with the Department of Defense Education Agency -- put district leaders at ease.

When asked during a group interview how he would lead a district with students from parts of Naperville, Aurora, Bolingbrook and Plainfield, Talley was not fazed by District 204's 32 schools, 28,000 students and 3,100 employees, Raczak said.

"His response was, 'This is not so large,'" Raczak said. "He clearly has experience working with large districts. That made us comfortable."

Search firm Ray and Associates helped the district identify candidates from a nationwide pool. While Sullivan rose to the position of superintendent after a career in human resources and other positions in District 204, Talley's background comes from the East Coast.

He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia, a master's degree from Boston College and a doctoral degree from George Washington University.

He worked as a teacher in Virginia and a principal of two schools in two districts, then began his career as a district office administrator. From 2005 to 2012, Talley held three positions in the central office for Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland, managing 40 schools with more than 29,000 students.

He then worked as principal deputy director and associate director of education for the Department of Defense Education Agency in Alexandria, Virginia, overseeing instructional programs in 181 schools serving 84,000 students of military parents worldwide.

"We're really pleased with his qualifications," Raczak said. "He's a very impressive man."

Community members can meet Talley during a reception from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Crouse Education Center, 780 Shoreline Drive, Aurora.

Even before meeting the community, Talley is set to begin his transition process, meeting with Sullivan and other top administrators to "continue to assess the district and work with people here in order to move us forward," Raczak said.

The district plans to schedule visits "periodically," Raczak said, for Talley to work on a "consulting" basis during the transition for $980.77 a day.

Talley's $255,000 salary comes in roughly $30,000 less than the $284,377 Sullivan is receiving this year in her sixth year as superintendent.

According to his contract, which is "performance-based," Talley will work to "help all students grow socially, emotionally and academically."

Specific goals for his first year include improving math and reading test performance, implementing programs to help with social and emotional competencies, and hitting the following bench marks: a 1180 districtwide average SAT score, a 92% participation rate in postsecondary experiences such as AP classes or dual credit programs among seniors, and a less than 1% rate of students receiving out-of-school suspensions.