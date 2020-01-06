 

Barrington's Catlow Theater plans to resume movies Friday

  Barrington's historic Catlow Theater is scheduled to reopen when movies to resume Friday.

    Barrington's historic Catlow Theater is scheduled to reopen when movies to resume Friday. Daily Herald file photo

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 
Updated 1/6/2020 3:54 PM

While the owner of downtown Barrington's historic Catlow Theater continues to seek financial assistance to keep the cinema afloat, plans call for movies to resume Friday.

Catlow owner Tim O'Connor announced that "Little Women" will be shown at the single-screen movie house, with showings at 5:10 and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Future movies here will be a week-to-week thing until we get back on our feet, so, of course, we will need heavy, heavy, heavy support during this feature's run to keep things moving along at the Catlow," O'Connor wrote in an email to customers Monday.

The email comes just days after a message was posted on the theater's website announcing it was closed "until further notice."

When it opened in 1927, the Catlow featured silent films and hosted vaudeville performances with stars such as Gene Autry and Sally Rand. It has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1989.

O'Connor has said the Catlow is falling into disrepair and that there has been a lack of interest in movies at the Tudor Revival-style, one-screen theater on Main Street.

"We still need your help to get us to the next level -- a live stage venue," O'Connor said in his request for donations in an online fundraising effort.

Catlow Theater LP filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Oct. 8, records show. Movie studios make up the majority of the 17 creditors listed in the federal filing.

