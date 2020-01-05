Sheriff: Aurora man killed in crash after fleeing traffic stop

A 47-year-old man died early Sunday when his vehicle collided with another vehicle as he attempted to flee from a traffic stop on the south side of Aurora, authorities said.

Mark S. Brown of Aurora was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at Broadway and Benton Street in Aurora, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office. The occupants of the second vehicle were not injured, authorities said.

Sheriff's police said a deputy saw Brown's vehicle pass through a red light at Broadway and Ashland Avenue at about 2 a.m. Sunday and attempted to make a traffic stop. After the vehicle accelerated and failed to stop for the deputy's emergency lights and siren, the deputy discontinued his pursuit, the sheriff's office said in a statement Sunday.

A short time later, the fleeing vehicle struck the other vehicle in the intersection of Broadway and Benton, authorities said.

The Kane County Major Crimes Unit and the Aurora Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team continue to investigate the crash, officials said.