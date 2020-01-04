 

Hundreds of Trump supporters rally in Algonquin

  • People hold signs and wave flags while standing along the roadway during a pro-Trump rally near the intersection of Randall and County Line roads in Algonquin Saturday.

  • Trevor Vogel of Huntley wears a Trump wig during a pro-Trump rally near the intersection of Randall and County Line roads in Algonquin Saturday.

  • Algonquin Township GOP Chairman Glen Swanson, left, and event organizer Joe Ptak of Island Lake wave their signs during a pro-Trump rally near the intersection of Randall and County Line roads in Algonquin Saturday.

  • Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider of Bartlett, middle, visits with people attending a pro-Trump rally near the intersection of Randall and County Line roads in Algonquin Saturday.

  • Pam Swalve of Crystal Lake stands quietly with her sign and flag during a pro-Trump rally near the intersection of Randall and County Line roads in Algonquin Saturday.

  • "Make America Great Again" hats fill a box during a pro-Trump rally near the intersection of Randall and County Line roads in Algonquin Saturday.

  • Supporters line Randall Road during a pro-Trump rally near the intersection of Randall and County Line Road in Algonquin Saturday.

  • Gilbert Campos of Chicago holds his flag during a pro-Trump rally near the intersection of Randall and County Line roads in Algonquin Saturday.

Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 1/4/2020 7:11 PM

Waving signs and flags, more than 350 supporters of President Donald Trump lined Randall Road during a two-hour rally in Algonquin Saturday.

The rally, organized by Joe Ptak of Island Lake, was inspired by a similar event he attended recently in South suburban Frankfort.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"People are starving in our country for leadership, and especially in Illinois, because we lead the nation in people moving out," Ptak said. "And that's a travesty because of incompetent, corrupt politicians."

Ptak said the event was not designed to be a political rally with speakers, but instead an opportunity for people to show their support for the president.

"This is all about President Trump, and showing that Americans, especially Illinoisans, are supporting him and all his efforts, and everything he has done for our country," Ptak said.

People at the rally also said they strongly supported Trump's approval of the drone strike Thursday that killed a key Iranian general.

Four people were at the opposite corner of the busy intersection, two holding a flag stating "Literally Anyone Else." "I don't support this president," said one woman, who declined to give her name, citing fear of repercussions at work. "I fully support my country. I love my country."

