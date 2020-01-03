Police questioning one person in woman's slaying in Des Plaines

Des Plaines police detectives are questioning a "person of interest" in the strangulation of a 24-year-old woman found Tuesday near a trash container in Des Plaines, police said.

Officials wouldn't confirm if the person was a suspect. Earlier Friday, police said they had two people in custody whom they were interviewing.

The Cook County medical examiner's office Friday identified the woman as Myra Rivera. A spokeswoman for the office said her address is unknown.

The medical examiner's office has ruled her death a homicide.

Rivera's body was discovered Tuesday afternoon by a resident who was picking garbage in the parking lot of a commercial building on the 1500 block of Maple Street and Oakton Avenue.

Police said more information will be released after detectives with the Major Crimes Task Force Forensics Team complete the investigation.

Two Facebook groups have been created seeking justice for Rivera, to share information about what happened and to remember her.

Rivera was outgoing, lived freely and loved her 3-year-old son dearly, said childhood friend Amparo DeLeon of Indianapolis, who started the Facebook groups.

"She (was) very friendly, loved having a good time and spending time with family and friends," said DeLeon, who knew Rivera from sixth grade through high school while living in Rockford.

News of Rivera's death spread quickly among friends through social media after media reports.

"We are all kind of shocked," DeLeon said. "We knew she had friends in the Chicago area, but to my knowledge no one that I have spoken to knew why she was in (Des Plaines)."