Hoffman Estates, Elgin residents continue to fight CN track expansion

Hoffman Estates and Elgin residents fighting an expansion of Canadian National Railway tracks near their homes are enlisting federal, state and local leaders in their efforts to raise concerns with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which could issue a permit for the project later this month.

CN, through its subsidiary Wisconsin Central Limited, wants to build a second line of railroad track spanning 4.27 miles from Shoe Factory Road in Hoffman Estates to Spaulding Road in Elgin. Together with existing track, the project would create a 6.1-mile stretch of double track.

According to the proposal, the double track would allow the railroad to boost "fluidity" and reduce train idling. CN said in its permit application that it expects to run an additional nine trains per day in 2020.

Alexandre Boule, CN's senior adviser for media relations, said the proposed double track also will reduce delays for Metra Milwaukee District West commuter trains that cross paths with CN's freight trains.

"Safety is a core value at CN," Boule said. "CN invests in projects, technologies and innovations to further enhance safety. A key part of this effort is in projects to improve network fluidity."

Both the Hoffman Estates and Hanover Township boards have passed resolutions objecting to CN's plans.

"The village opposes the project in its current form and feels the railroad must address the issues listed herein," the Hoffman Estates resolution reads.

It lists concerns about train idling, lost vegetation, noise, vibration effects and environmental impact. The Hanover Township resolution contains a similar list.

Hoffman Estates Village Manager Jim Norris said town leaders hope changes requested by the village will be part of the conditions for the Army Corps permit.

"The (Army Corps) has summarized and forwarded comments from interested parties, including the village of Hoffman Estates, to CN for their review and response," Norris said. "The village would like to see the concerns that we have raised be addressed before the (Army Corps) issues the permit."

Mayor William McLeod also has written to the Army Corps, complaining that the railroad has not yet adequately address the village's concerns. McLeod said problems with idling, noise and vibration have become more common since CN acquired Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway in 2009.

CN's response to the Army Corps is one step in the process it has to go through to get approval of a permit for the project. The company also held a public meeting and responded to public comments.

Army Corps Senior Project Manager Soren Hall said the federal agency has received more than 300 comments on the project so far.

At a public meeting in May, residents aired complaints about multiple issues, ranging from reduced home values and chemicals CN transports, to vibrations knocking items from their walls and noises keeping them up at night.

Residents also voiced concerns about washouts, which occur when water on a track causes train derailment, and the tracks' proximity to wetlands.

"The main issue here that we're trying to resolve really involves the noise -- just north of Shoe Factory Road, trains sit there and idle for hours," Hoffman Estates resident Scott Gibrich said.

If CN's permit is approved, "we would have trains idling on both sides of our subdivision. If it's not the noise or air pollution, it's basically the major disruption to waterways," he added.

Gibrich lives in the Deer Crossing subdivision and is a member of Families Against Railway Expansion, a group representing seven subdivisions and more than 250 homeowners who may be affected by CN's proposal. He and his wife, Doreen, have lived in the subdivision for 25 years and say they have seen a change for the worse since CN took over the track.

In an effort to have their concerns addressed, the group has met with elected officials, including McLeod, Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison, Hanover Township Supervisor Brian McGuire, 44th District state Rep. Fred Crespo, 22nd District state Sen. Cristina Castro, 26th District state Sen. Dan McConchie, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

"CN not only refuses to answer (questions), but refuses to meet with us," said Elgin resident Tim Fields, a FARE member who lives in the Rolling Knolls subdivision. "The answer that we've gotten from Soren (Hall) and all these elected officials is, it's their land and they can do what they want with it."

The residents are asking the Army Corps not to grant permit for the project in its current form. They said they've also considered legal options, but the railroad has purchased the land and the right of way, so they face an uphill battle.

"This is a multibillion-dollar railroad company," Fields said. "No one's really been able to fight them."

The Army Corps' Hall said the agency is working to finish its review of the information CN provided in late November. A decision on the permit could come this month, he said, though more likely later.