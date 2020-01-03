 

Accused ex-St. Viator coach facing new sex abuse charge

  • Joe Majkowski

    Joe Majkowski

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 1/3/2020 11:11 AM

A former St. Viator High School coach and counselor who was already facing misdemeanor charges for sending text messages to underage students is now facing a felony sexual abuse of a minor charge.

Arlington Heights police officials reported Joe Majkowski's arrest on a single charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim between the ages of 13 and 18 on Dec. 27.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The allegations were made in May, according to the police report.

In June -- a day before he was set to retire from the school -- Majkowski was escorted off the Catholic high school's campus by Arlington Heights police.

In July, he was charged with four misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct for what authorities said stemmed from sending inappropriate text messages to four 15-year-old students.

Copies of the text messages were heavily redacted when released by police after a public records request, but investigators noted in a police report that one of the text messages to the students includes Majkowski writing "that he loves them."

Majkowski stopped coaching in 2011, but remained at the school as a counselor until this year.

Majkowski was held in the municipal jail after his most recent arrest. It's unclear if he is still in custody. The Cook County sheriff's office has no record online of his incarceration at any of its facilities.

