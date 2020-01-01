Report says Des Plaines woman strangled

A 57-year-old woman was strangled Tuesday in Des Plaines, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

The woman, whose identity wasn't provided, was attacked about 1:28 p.m. on New Year's Eve in the 1500 block of Maple Street, the medical examiner's office said. She was pronounced dead later that day.

Autopsy results stated she died of strangulation, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Des Plaines police didn't provide further information.