Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip at St. Charles IHOP
Updated 1/1/2020 5:39 PM
A server at the IHOP in St. Charles got quite the surprise Wednesday when actor and New Kids on the Block performer Donnie Wahlberg rang in the new year by leaving a $2,020 tip.
Wahlberg's wife, "Masked Singer" judge Jenny McCarthy, posted a picture of their $78 lunch bill Wednesday on Twitter with $2,020 written on the tip line.
"@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge," McCarthy tweeted.
Wahlberg wrote "Happy New Year" and "2020 Tip Challenge" with a smiley face at the bottom of the receipt.
Wahlberg and McCarthy live in St. Charles. McCarthy was born in Evergreen Park and attended Mother McCauley High School in Chicago.
