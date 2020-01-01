Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip at St. Charles IHOP

Jenny McCarthy, left, and Donnie Wahlberg arrive at the 42nd annual American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

A server at the IHOP in St. Charles got quite the surprise Wednesday when actor and New Kids on the Block performer Donnie Wahlberg rang in the new year by leaving a $2,020 tip.

Wahlberg's wife, "Masked Singer" judge Jenny McCarthy, posted a picture of their $78 lunch bill Wednesday on Twitter with $2,020 written on the tip line.

"@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge," McCarthy tweeted.

Wahlberg wrote "Happy New Year" and "2020 Tip Challenge" with a smiley face at the bottom of the receipt.

Wahlberg and McCarthy live in St. Charles. McCarthy was born in Evergreen Park and attended Mother McCauley High School in Chicago.