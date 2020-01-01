Crash in Mundelein kills 1

One person was killed and another injured in a high-speed crash Wednesday morning on Route 45 just north of Route 60 in Mundelein.

According to police, a vehicle traveling south at a high speed on Route 45 struck another vehicle as it attempted to turn into the Burger King at 1520 S. Lake St.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team was contacted to assist Mundelein police in the investigation, which is ongoing.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin is notified by the Lake County Coroner's Office. Charges are pending for the driver of the offending vehicle, police said.

Another person was injured, according to the Mundelein Fire Department. Authorities declined to release further details.