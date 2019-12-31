 

Welcoming the new year with bubbles, confetti and maybe even some quiet time

  • Sujay Kaleraj, 4, and his mom, Karthika Navaneethakrishnan, make their own bubbles before the start of the DuPage Children's Museum's 18th annual Bubble Bash to welcome the new year.

      Sujay Kaleraj, 4, and his mom, Karthika Navaneethakrishnan, make their own bubbles before the start of the DuPage Children's Museum's 18th annual Bubble Bash to welcome the new year. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Seth Wood from California holds his 3-year-old niece, Lydia Restko, of Woodridge, as she looks at all the bubbles floating through the air at the DuPage Children's Museum Bubble Bash.

      Seth Wood from California holds his 3-year-old niece, Lydia Restko, of Woodridge, as she looks at all the bubbles floating through the air at the DuPage Children's Museum Bubble Bash. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Dan Johnson and his daughter, Molly, 3, of Aurora, check out the bubbles at the DuPage Children's Museum in Naperville.

      Dan Johnson and his daughter, Molly, 3, of Aurora, check out the bubbles at the DuPage Children's Museum in Naperville. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Emily Moreno, 9, of Naperville, jumps with delight during the confetti shower at the DuPage Children's Museum 18th annual Bubble Bash.

      Emily Moreno, 9, of Naperville, jumps with delight during the confetti shower at the DuPage Children's Museum 18th annual Bubble Bash. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/31/2019 2:36 PM

The year 2020 arrived a dozen hours early at the DuPage Children's Museum in Naperville, where hundreds of kids and the adults who brought them gathered to welcome the new decade with a countdown to noon that, depending on where you were, featured bubbles, confetti or maybe just some peace and quiet.

The museum has been hosting its annual Bubble Bash for 18 years now, with a portion of the proceeds helping fund its exhibits and programs.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The three-hour extravaganza gave participants a chance to check out the exhibits, dance to some live music and participate in all sorts of activities, including face painting, a photo booth and a fluorescent art experience.

But the highlight is always the countdown to noon or, in this case, three separate countdowns. Kids could choose to welcome the new year surrounded by confetti, the traditional bubbles or even as part of a sensory-friendly quiet countdown.

In any case, the party gave youngsters -- and perhaps even some tired adults -- the chance to party without staying up past midnight. And, of course, to be among the first to say Happy New Year!

