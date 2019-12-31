 

New year, new look, new name for Arlington Ridge Center in Arlington Heights

  • A $17 million renovation and expansion project doubled the size of the Arlington Ridge Center, formerly knwon as the Olympic Swim Center, in Arlington Heights.

      A $17 million renovation and expansion project doubled the size of the Arlington Ridge Center, formerly knwon as the Olympic Swim Center, in Arlington Heights. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Arlington Heights Park District residents on Tuesday had a chance to try the amenities at the renovated and renamed Arlington Ridge Center.

      Arlington Heights Park District residents on Tuesday had a chance to try the amenities at the renovated and renamed Arlington Ridge Center. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Fitness class demonstrations were held Tuesday as the Arlington Heights Park District hosted an "Elevation Celebration" at the Arlington Ridge Center.

      Fitness class demonstrations were held Tuesday as the Arlington Heights Park District hosted an "Elevation Celebration" at the Arlington Ridge Center. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Brian Hilton looks out the window from the new Arlington Ridge Center walking track on Tuesday.

      Brian Hilton looks out the window from the new Arlington Ridge Center walking track on Tuesday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/31/2019 5:19 PM

There was more celebrate Tuesday in Arlington Heights than the arrival of a new year.

Residents joined with community leaders for a New Year's Eve "Elevation Celebration," which served as the grand opening for Arlington Heights Park District's remodeled and renamed Arlington Ridge Center.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Formerly known as the Olympic Indoor Swim Center, Arlington Ridge Center is the finished product of a $17 million renovation and expansion project that doubled the size of the facility at 660 N. Ridge Ave. and added numerous new amenities.

The celebration Tuesday included a ribbon-cutting, a balloon drop to welcome 2020 and a performance by the Chicago Boyz acrobatic team that made it to the semifinals of "America's Got Talent" in 2018. There also were fitness class demonstrations, activities for kids and adults, open swimming and tours of the upgraded center.

Now the park district's largest indoor facility at nearly 100,000 square feet, Arlington Ridge features a gymnasium big enough to fit two high school regulation-sized courts, a suspended rubberized walking track and a 5,200-square-foot fitness center.

The original six-lane, 25-yard lap pool, activity pool and 12-foot diving well remain in the aquatic area but now are joined by a warm-water pool that will offer water exercise and swim lessons.

New locker rooms were added, and the space where the previous locker rooms were situated now houses two fitness studios for group classes.

For more about the center, including hours of operation, visit www.ahpd.org/facilities/arlington-ridge-center/.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Arlington Heights Park District unveils renovated rec center
Related Article
Arlington Heights Park District unveils renovated rec center
 
Counting down to Arlington Hts. rec center reopening
Related Article
Counting down to Arlington Hts. rec center reopening
 
Who owns the word 'Olympic?' USOC requires Arlington Heights Park District to rename pool
Related Article
Who owns the word 'Olympic?' USOC requires Arlington Heights Park District to rename pool
 
One last lap for Arlington Heights' Olympic pool as upgrade project continues
Related Article
One last lap for Arlington Heights' Olympic pool as upgrade project continues
 
Arlington Heights Park District to rename Olympic pool, park
Related Article
Arlington Heights Park District to rename Olympic pool, park
 
Olympic Indoor Swim Center upgrade project begins in Arlington Heights
Related Article
Olympic Indoor Swim Center upgrade project begins in Arlington Heights
 
Olympic pool expansion in Arlington Heights to cost nearly $17 million
Related Article
Olympic pool expansion in Arlington Heights to cost nearly $17 million
 
Arlington Heights trustees approve Olympic Park swim center expansion
Related Article
Arlington Heights trustees approve Olympic Park swim center expansion
 
What's included in Arlington Heights Olympic Park expansion plan
Related Article
What's included in Arlington Heights Olympic Park expansion plan
 
Gym, track, warm water pool proposed at Arlington Heights' Olympic Park
Related Article
Gym, track, warm water pool proposed at Arlington Heights' Olympic Park
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 