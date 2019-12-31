Man charged with sexually abusing minor at Naperville motel

A Chicago man has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse after Naperville police said he had sex with a minor on Dec. 7 and 16 at a motel on the 1500 block of Naperville Road.

Gabriel D. Melendez-Morales, 27, of the 3300 block of Irving Park Road, was arrested Monday and taken to the DuPage County jail, police said Tuesday.

Police said the victim and Melendez-Morales met on social media.

Detectives are investigating the possibility there are additional victims.

"It is alleged that Mr. Melendez-Morales met his minor victim on social media and just days later arranged to meet her at a hotel where he sexually abused her," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "This type of deviant behavior will not be tolerated, and anyone suspected of preying on our children for sexual gratification will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Melendez-Morales appeared Tuesday before DuPage Judge Brian Telander, who set bond at $100,000. Melendez-Morales is scheduled for arraignment Jan. 27.

Anyone with information about Melendez-Morales or who has had contact with him is asked to call police at (630) 305-5453.