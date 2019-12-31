Feder: In a bleak year for Chicago media, WGN drops out of sports
Updated 12/31/2019 6:04 AM
A change of address for "Chicago's Very Own," the end of free TV for the Chicago Cubs, a doomsday prediction for the Chicago Tribune, and a wayward alligator dubbed Chance the Snapper occupied the Chicago media spotlight in 2019, Robert Feder writes.
Take a look back at the top Chicago media stories of the year and get the latest Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
