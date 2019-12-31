Elmhurst police hunting for 3 in armed robbery

Elmhurst police are hunting for three men who held up a Shell gas station at gunpoint Tuesday morning at 301 W. Butterfield Road.

Police said an employee was inside the store around 5:45 a.m. when three men entered wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks. One of the men displayed a black handgun and pushed the clerk into a back room while the two others stole money from the register and cartons of cigarettes.

No injuries were reported.

Officers searched the area along with a police dog and found tire tracks in the fresh snow in a rear alley leading to Butterfield Road, authorities said. Evidence technicians and detectives are canvassing the area for security cameras.

The suspects are all described as black males. The man with the gun was wearing a dark or gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, black gloves and a black mask that partially covered his face. The second man was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants and gloves and a black mask. The third was wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black mask.

Anyone with video footage of the area or with any information about the robbery is asked to call police at (630) 530-3050.