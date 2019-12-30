Swastikas discovered at Lake Zurich School

Three spray-painted swastikas were discovered on the facade of Seth Paine Elementary School in Lake Zurich on Monday -- the final day of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah.

The Nazi symbols appeared with other graffiti -- including the phrase "Trump 2020" with an X through it, the phrase "Joe Biden 2020" and some vulgar words and symbols, Lake Zurich police said.

The vandalism coincided with a rise in anti-Semitic violence in New York that has gained international attention -- including a knife attack at a rabbi's house Saturday that left several people injured.

Most of the graffiti was painted on a wall on the east side of the school, 50 W. Miller Road, Deputy Police Chief David Anderson said. The vandalism likely occurred sometime after 2 p.m. Saturday, Anderson said.

Lake County Board member Jessica Vealitzek lives near the school and discovered the vandalism Monday morning. She reported it to police and then posted a photo of the graffiti on her Facebook page.

"I almost didn't post this because I don't want to give voice," Vealitzek, a Hawthorn Woods Democrat, explained. "But count me on the side for calling these ignorant, racist, bigoted fools out."

Vealitzek's post drew dozens of replies, many of them from people angered by the vandalism.

"My three Jewish children attended that school and I am devastated beyond words," one person wrote.

"This is beyond terrible," another wrote.

A few local politicians shared comments, too.

Lake County Treasurer Holly Kim, a Mundelein Democrat, said: "So disappointing to see this in almost 2020."

Lake County Board member Dick Barr, a Round Lake Beach Republican, interpreted the vandalism as being critical of President Donald Trump because the president's name was crossed out.

"Put there by anti-Trumpers, I presume," Barr wrote on Facebook.

Vealitzek disagreed.

"No one I know who is an anti-Trumper would ever splash a swastika on a building," she responded in the Facebook thread.

Officers collected evidence at the school and are seeking video footage of the crime, Anderson said.

Lake Zurich Unit School District 95 crews worked to remove the vandalism Monday. A District 95 representative couldn't be reached for comment.