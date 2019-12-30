Des Plaines woman dies after being struck by car in Niles

A Des Plaines woman died Sunday night after she was struck by a car while walking with her husband across Milwaukee Avenue in Niles, authorities said.

Nirmalaben M. Shah, 68, was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m. at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Niles police Bureau Chief Robert Tornabene said. Her husband was not hit by the 2010 Toyota Corolla that was driven by a 39-year-old Des Plaines man, Tornabene said.

Tornabene said the accident occurred about 6 p.m., near an access road that leads from the Golf-Mill Shopping Center on the west to an automobile dealership on the east.

The driver stopped after the collision and was cooperative with police, he said.

Shah and her husband were roughly 50 feet from the signalized intersection and not in a crosswalk as they were walking from west to east across Milwaukee, Tornabene said. He said the Corolla was traveling south in the left lane on Milwaukee and proceeded through a green light at the intersection before the crash occurred.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Tornabene said, charges are unlikely against the driver, who showed no signs of impairment. He said the Northwest Suburban Major Case Assistance Team is part of the investigation that'll include an accident reconstruction and toxicology results for the driver.

Police closed Milwaukee between Golf Road and Maryland Street in both directions for about three hours Sunday night to investigate the fatal collision.