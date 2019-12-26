 

Record-breaking warmth giving way to rapid cool down

  • Teri Brandt sits in her front yard with her dog, Cubby, as the temperature topped 60 degrees in Arlington Heights Thursday. Brandt had taken a long walk around Pioneer Park and the surrounding neighborhood.

      Teri Brandt sits in her front yard with her dog, Cubby, as the temperature topped 60 degrees in Arlington Heights Thursday. Brandt had taken a long walk around Pioneer Park and the surrounding neighborhood. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Ryan West of Carpentersville runs through Carpenter Park Thursday with his black lab, Bala, as unseasonably warm weather throughout the area resulted in record high temperatures.

      Ryan West of Carpentersville runs through Carpenter Park Thursday with his black lab, Bala, as unseasonably warm weather throughout the area resulted in record high temperatures. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Quarterback Lucas Prodanovic eludes defender David Zieba as the Rolling Meadows High School students play football with friends at Sunset Meadows Park in Arlington Heights on a warm Thursday afternoon that topped 60 degrees.

      Quarterback Lucas Prodanovic eludes defender David Zieba as the Rolling Meadows High School students play football with friends at Sunset Meadows Park in Arlington Heights on a warm Thursday afternoon that topped 60 degrees. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 12/26/2019 3:46 PM

It didn't take long for temperatures to break a 48-year-old Chicago weather record Thursday with a mark of 57 degrees.

Once the clock struck midnight, it already was two degrees warmer than it had ever been before on a Dec. 26 in Chicago, according to an alert from the National Climate Data Center.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The thermometer at O'Hare International Airport dipped into the low 50s during the early morning hours, but rose again later during the mostly sunny day where temperatures ultimately topped out in the lower 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Joggers in nature preserves spotted mosquitoes, while other insects also re-emerged during the warm spell.

Entomologists at Chicago's famed Field Museum said a small number of insects appearing in late December doesn't portend anything dire for the insect population during the more traditionally warmer months.

"Insects are very diverse," said Maureen Turcatel, collections manager of insects at the museum. "I don't think temporary mild temperatures will affect these insects, especially pests. Whatever was active these last couple of days is only a fraction of the local insect population, so I wouldn't be too concerned about it."

The anomalous warm trend was due to a stalled jet stream that pushed warm air from the southwest and kept it in place for several days, National Weather Service meteorologist Lee Carlaw said.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But a return to normal was on the warm front's heals. A cold front was due to arrive overnight in the suburbs and was expected drop temperatures into the 30s, Carlaw said.

Late Thursday morning, that air mass had settled over Dubuque, Iowa, just west of Illinois where the temperatures were below freezing and the area experienced "freezing fog" while the Chicago area was still enjoying the last heat wave of 2019. That cold front will affect the West and Northwest suburbs the most, Carlaw said.

Highs Friday should be around 40, with showers moving into the area for the weekend.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 