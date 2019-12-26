Images: Our 2019 News and Neighbor Pictures of the Year

From the moments that make you smile to the ones break your heart and all the ones in between, see our very best Daily Herald images from 2019.
Storms move east of Mundelein Wednesday evening bringing lightning and heavy rain. A tornado warning was also issued for Lake and McHenry counties.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Milking a goat on a Saturday morning is just one of the many things you can do at the Farm Heritage and Harvest Festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds like Jayla Wascow, 8, of Vernon Hills who is the Little Miss Lake County Fair Queen with Darby Leetch, 11, of Round Lake who is the Jr. Miss Lake County Fair Queen.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Abigail Iannuzzelli, 15, of Palatine honors Palatine's fallen heroes at the Memorial Day ceremony at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square in Palatine.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Valedictorian Caroline Przywara is greeted by Principal Jamie Crosen as she walks to the podium to speak during the Larkin High School graduation at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Carmen and Mary Siciliano celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary at Heritage Woods in Batavia. They were married while he was home on leave from World War II.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi joined representatives of DuPage County Animal Services in Wheaton Thursday to announce new legislation that will improve enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act and increase transparency.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
People linger around a memorial Wednesday, April 24, 2019 on the Crystal Lake lawn of slain five-year-old AJ Freund after a social media fueled vigil. The five-year-old's parents were charged with his murder earlier in the day and his body was recovered in Woodstock.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Mama Lee's Gourmet Popcorn was awarded Elgin's Black History Month business award by the city council. The owners are Chris (pictured February 2, 2019) and Ashley Sumner. The main shop is in Elgin, with two more at Spring Hill Mall in West Dundee and Ford City Mall in Chicago. The latter opened in August. Ashley Sumner credited her husband's vision and determination with making all this happen.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Coconut makes an attempt at catching a Frisbee while jumping for distance over the pool during the Canine Stars show at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Friday. All the dogs in the show are rescues.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Fall colors explode in Herrick Lake Forest Preserve as people enjoy a stroll Wednesday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A gull takes a ride on the Elgin dam Thursday as it grabs a fish for dinner.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Judge Kit Fung from The Cat Fanciers' Association, Inc. tries to coax Grayson a Norwegian Forest cat from a scratching pole during judging Saturday at the Lincoln State Cat Show: 58th annual show, honoring "Rescue Super Heroes," at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. The show featured up to 225 purebred and household pet cats on display, educational seminars, rescue groups, cats and kittens for adoption, vendors of cat products, and 11 separate rings of competition.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Bert, a Black-Capped Capuchin monkey holds on tight and leans into the coming turn as he rides Luna, a German shepherd mix in the Banana Derby at the McHenry County Fair in Woodstock Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Eighteen-year-old Adlai E. Stevenson High School student Ethan Meoman, 18, holds a flag during the ceremony Wednesday for a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony in Lincolnshire.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kevin Wilmon of Wheaton crosses the finish line covered in pink Saturday during the Wheaton Park District's 6th annual Fun Run in Color.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A pair of Sandhill Cranes Monday morning, July 15, 2019, in Geneva on the Mill Creek golf course.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
The tail end of the sunset Saturday evening after a line of thunderstorms blew through the area on Oct. 5, 2019. This was photo was from Brundige Road south of Rt. 38 in St. Charles.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
A relative overcome with grief after placing flowers at the crosses outside of the Henry Pratt company in Aurora on Sunday, Feb. 17 in memory of the 5 employees killed on Friday.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Authorities held a late news conference at the Aurora Police Department on Friday to speak about a mass shooting. Police Chief Kristen Ziman pauses as she speaks about the loss of life.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
A Great Egret soars over the Fox River dam in South Elgin on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Bartlett High School senior Rohan Shah created Mentors Of Tomorrow -- an after-school mentoring program for elementary and middle school students. Here Shah and others work with students at Spring Trail School in Carol Stream on March 5, 2019. Rohan Shah celebrates a successful math result with second-grade student Daichi Daniels.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Elizabeth Hartzog of Huntley weeps as the hearse carrying Deputy Jacob Keltner passes in Huntley on March 8. Keltner, while serving as part of a U.S. Marshals task force, was shot by a man he was trying to arrest on outstanding warrants at a Rockford hotel on March 7. Keltner subsequently died of his injuries.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
A NYPD officer leaves a patch before the funeral for Deputy Jacob Keltner at Woodstock North High School March 12. Keltner, while serving as part of a U.S. Marshals task force, was shot by a man he was trying to arrest on outstanding warrants at a Rockford hotel on March 7. Keltner subsequently died of his injuries.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Officers gather at a March 11 visitation in Huntley. Deputy Jacob Keltner, while serving as part of a U.S. Marshals task force, was shot by a man he was trying to arrest on outstanding warrants at a Rockford hotel on March 7. Keltner subsequently died of his injuries.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
The Midwest Renegade Equestrian drill team performs during the 56th Annual IPRA Championship rodeo in Wauconda Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A Schaumburg police officer exits the front entrance Sears where a sport utility vehicle drove into Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Big Boy 4014 crosses over Techny Road in Northbrook Friday morning on its way to West Chicago.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Halley Lambert holds the hand of her one-year old daughter Delaney during the funeral for her husband, Illinois State Police Trooper Christopher Lambert, at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Pallbearers carry the casket of Illinois State Police Trooper Christopher Lambert during his funeral at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Flags posted for Christopher Lambert at Willow Creek Church as officers from all over the state come to pay their respects for the fallen officer killed in the line of duty.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Aftermath of last week's explosion at AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Grayslake District 127 school board President Kathleen Conlon-Wasik, right, congratulates Grayslake Central High School student Angelo Butler at the start of Thursday's graduation ceremony. Angelo completed four years of the Special Education District of Lake County (SEDOL) program at the school.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg High School students wait in the wind Tuesday outside the Sears Centre before the start of their graduation ceremony in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Former Chicago Bears Jim McMahon, William Perry and Steve McMichael greet the fans at the Bears convention at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on Friday as the fan spectacular kicked off.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Geese soar over the Little League field at South End Park in West Dundee Thursday, March 7.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Max Cannon, 8, of Kildeer takes advantage of the fresh snow as he climbs the hill near the Margreth Riemer Reservoir in Palatine to sled down but the fun didn't last long as the cold was just too much for the youth.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The 20th annual Polar Bear Plunge challenge was met with over a hundred enthusiastic brave souls like Monika Surovych of Franklin Park and her friends who wanted to do good for the Waukegan Special Recreation Services helping individuals with disabilities. The water was above freezing but just barely as subjects in crazy costumes and bikinis could only suffer so long for this good cause.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
People wander through Naperville's Healing Field of Honor Monday. The field is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Veterans Day.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A march to mark what would have been AJ Freund's sixth birthday makes their way down Dole Sunday, Oct. in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Tracy Kotzman co-founder ROAR for AJ wipes away a tear after a prayer before the march to mark what would have been AJ Freund's sixth birthday Sunday, Oct. in Crystal Lake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
In addition to many beer selections Cattleman's Burger and Brew in Algonquin offers a selection of drinks including a Lemon Twist, from the left, Strawberry Daiquiri, Cubbie Blue, traditional Margarita, Moscow Mule, and finally a Mai Tai.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Wheaton mayoral candidate Philip Suess, left, celebrates after being told by supporter Jim Dorf of Wheaton that he had a nearly 300-vote lead with 99 percent of the vote in while watching election results at his home Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Evelyn Walters, 3, of Elgin and her sister, Emily, 5, have a blast on the kiddie coaster during the "soft opening" of the Kane County Fair in St. Charles Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing is depicted in the maze at Richardson Farm in Spring Grove this year.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Say it isn't snow. April showers turns to snow Saturday. An unidentified man dodges snow flakes as he makes his way inside an Elgin home.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Contractors add lettering to the Arlington Heights water tower that is being repainted at the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Thomas Street in Arlington Heights. The project, which began in late August, is expected to be completed at the end of the week, said Jeff Musinski, Village of Arlington Heights utilities superintendent. The one-million gallon water tower was last repainted 30 years ago, and due to the proximity to nearby homes, Musinski said it is hoped the new paint will last far longer than 30 years, since the process can be disruptive.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Cyrus Johnson lays waste to a pumpkin as the knights of Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Schaumburg demonstrate their own particular take on National Pumpkin Destruction Day Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
The remnants of hands are clad in frost on the inside of the Integrity School of Dance window in Elgin Wednesday as frigid temperatures reached -26.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Hannah DeWert, 7, of Hampshire left, and Rubie Sandouka, 6, of Elgin didn't let a little rain dampen their spirits as they have some fun while watching the Elgin Idol contest Saturday during the Elgin Ribfest in Festival Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The hearse carrying the body of Illinois State Trooper Gerald Ellis passes the Lake County Farm Bureau as the funeral procession heads out of Lake County College Friday April 5, 2019 in Grayslake. Ellis was killed in a crash on Interstate 94 by a driver who was driving in the wrong direction.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fall colors serve as the background as a father and child enjoy the outdoors Wednesday at Danada Equestrian Center in Wheaton.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A skier launches himself from the large hill Saturday during the Norge Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A Red Dragonfly, also known as Red-Veined Darter lands on a stick in the Fox River Tuesday at Ferson Creek Park in St. Charles. According to dragonfly-site.com the red dragonfly "is widespread in the southern parts of Europe."
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Snow, sleet and freezing rain from Winter Storm Lucian didn't slow traffic along Red Gate Road in St. Charles Wednesday as the storm expanded eastward to parts of the Midwest including the Chicago area.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Mooseheart Executive Director Gary Urwiler talks to the graduates Saturday before the 101st Annual Commencement of Mooseheart High School in Mooseheart.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Palatine resident Brenda Glenn gets a giant hug from firefighter/paramedic Tom Novak when she visited a Palatine village firehouse Tuesday to offer thanks exactly one year after she went into cardiac arrest and her life was saved. The firefighter/paramedics that saved her life and are not pictured are Kevin Learch, Will Hildenbrandt, and Brian Pelletreau
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Hundreds of people stand on Main Street Monday during a 31 minute candlelight vigil at the St. Charles Municipal Center for the victims of this past weekend's shootings.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley's Madi Palmquist carefully removes her visor to help a butterfly which landed on her before teeing off on the first hole Thursday during the IHSA Class 2A West Aurora girls golf regional at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course in Bristol.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Icicles hang from the Harrington Inn in Geneva as commuters hit the road on Thursday morning as temperatures were 20 degrees below zero.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Two gulls, one of which carries a meal, soar over the Fox River at Elgin's Walton Island Park on Oct. 28, 2019.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fifteen-month-old Eli Wiedrich of Lindenhurst strolls with his family past the College of Lake County booth as BeachFest kicked off June 29, 2019 at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Felicia Miceli of Medinah, right, receives an embrace from Laura Anderson of Elmhurst as the two participated in a vigil for those in favor of the Haymarket treatment center proposal before an Itasca Plan Commission meeting at Lake Park High School West on Oct. 16, 2019. Miceli's son died in a 2012 drug overdose.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
A young fan greets player Jason Heyward during opening night Friday of the 2019 Chicago Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago on Jan. 18, 2019.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Pat Sorenson, right, visits with Aliana Estefan, 3, of Elgin as residents of the senior living facility The Vines Senior Homes in Elgin welcomed trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31, 2019.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Firefighter/paramedic David Miller of Bloomingdale Fire Protection District #1 plays catcher as Geovani Noriega, 8, of Carol Stream drives the whiffle ball as National Night Out was held at The Oasis & Circle Park in Bloomingdale on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
A firefighter receives assistance as he drops a line to control a fire as crews respond to a fire in downtown Marengo Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Following a rally in Usher Park, a large crowd walks through downtown Itasca to a public hearing about a proposed plan to convert a hotel into a drug and alcohol treatment facility Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. At the end of the night, the hearing was postponed because an estimated 1,600 people showed up to the meeting in a town of 8,700.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Standing in a crowd of people Saturday, August 17, 2019, Ilyanna Martinez, 9, embraces a ceremonial street sign that names the 200 block of Melrose Avenue in Elgin for her brother, Cpl. Alex Martinez, a U.S. Marine who was killed in Afghanistan.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Police dog Reading Buddies of the North Shore volunteer Barbara Feldman works with Butterfield School first-grade student Nicholas Godoy-Delgado as her therapy dog, Max, listens in. Feldman and Max visit the Libertyville school once a week helping students become better readers.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Hersey High School student Charlie Fredian blows the tassel from his face as he waits for the start of Sunday's graduation ceremony at the school in Arlington Heights.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Marcus Riley of Bolingbrook, foreground, spoke during a news conference Tuesday in Aurora about how he and other families, background, were asked to move because others didn't want to sit by them at a Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Mundelein resident Lou Calamus clears a sidewalk along Courtland Street Monday near his home following an overnight snowfall. Calamus has been clearing that sidewalk which runs alongside a park for 30 years so residents can walk their dogs
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Dr. Kenneth Hyllberg, principal at Arnett C. Lines Elementary School in Barrington was pumped to see all the kids return to school on their first day back on Tuesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Cristina Anguiano, 18, of Niles rushes to the Maine East graduation talking on the phone as she and her fellow classmates from Maine East High School will graduate in the one hundred and seventeenth annual commencement at the Rosemont Theatre.
MarkWelsh@mwelsh@dailyherald.com
Mt. Prospect fire department work to free a man from a multicar accident at the intersection of Busse and Algonquin roads which also took out a light pole.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A daring soul descends the side of the Hotel Arista in Naperville as part of the Over the Edge fundraiser which was hosted by Operation Support Our Troops America. People who donated $1,000 got to repel the 13 stories and brag about it later.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A light snow carpeted the ground coating with grass with moisture which created a perfect afternoon snack for this herd of deer at Palatine's Forest Preserve Deer Grove East on Wednesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Governor-Elect J.B. Pritzker gets a kick over Alex Alexandrou Chief Management Officer of the City of Aurora big letters at the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Senior Apartments on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Louis Sutton, a very enthusiastic kindergartner, hugs new principal Susan Rohlwing as kids arrive for the first day of class at Perry Elementary School in Carpentersville.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Peter Dioro, 15, of Naperville, looks a picture of him as a baby with nurse Jan Reynolds at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital's reunion Sunday for more than 100 former NICU patients and their families at Danada House in Naperville. Dioro was born about 12 weeks premature and weighed a little under two pounds.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
7-year-old brother, Jack Backe of Crystal Lake and his family have spent many nights at the Ronald McDonald House after his sister Everly was born with a congenital heart defect. He's spearheading an effort to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House and help other families in similar situations by collecting well over a million pop tabs, which are then sold by the charity.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Larkin High School students erupt as the first artist takes the stage during ehe High School Nation Tour, sponsored by Hollister Co., in Elgin Monday, Larkin is one of 40 high schools it will hit around the country.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Peter Bonner takes aim with a pair of axes as a pumpkin is tossed his way by another knight from Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Schaumburg Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Shots of fall color are popping at Wing Park in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer