Images: Our 2019 News and Neighbor Pictures of the Year

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Contractors add lettering to the Arlington Heights water tower that is being repainted at the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Thomas Street in Arlington Heights. The project, which began in late August, is expected to be completed at the end of the week, said Jeff Musinski, Village of Arlington Heights utilities superintendent. The one-million gallon water tower was last repainted 30 years ago, and due to the proximity to nearby homes, Musinski said it is hoped the new paint will last far longer than 30 years, since the process can be disruptive.