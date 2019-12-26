Enjoy record-breaking warmth while it lasts because a cold front is coming

It didn't take long for temperatures to break a 48-year-old Chicago weather record today with a mark of 57 degrees.

Once the clock struck midnight, it was already two degrees warmer on a December 26 in Chicago than it had ever been before, according to an alert from the National Climate Data Center.

The thermometer at O'Hare International Airport has dipped since then, but it's expected to rise again for a mostly sunny day throughout the region that will see temperatures as high as 65 degrees, National Weather Service meteorologists forecast.

A cold front is expected to arrive overnight and drop temperatures into the 30s.

Highs Friday should be around 40, with showers moving into the area for the weekend.