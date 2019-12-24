Ride-share use one reason DUI arrests are down 30% in Lake County

The number of DUI arrests in Lake County dropped more than 30% from 2013 to 2018, and local leaders credit the rising popularity of ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft.

The number of people admitted to Lake County jail for DUI arrests dropped from 955 people in 2013 to 662 in 2018, a 30.7% decrease, according to data made available by the Lake County sheriff's office this month.

Sheriff John Idleburg, who took office in December 2018, said the ease of ride-share services has contributed to fewer drunken drivers on the road.

Former Sheriff Mark Curran, who was in office throughout that time, agreed.

"Everybody uses Uber and Lyft right now," Curran said. "They sprung onto the scene and got really popular at around that time, and that was a key factor."

Frank Harris, the director of state government affairs for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said studies have shown ride-share services have made a difference.

"Ride-share companies like Uber are an invaluable, underutilized lifesaving resource in providing drinkers safe and sober ways home that most likely has made an impact," Harris said.

Uber launched in the Chicago area in September 2011, and Lyft followed in May 2013.

Harris said Lake County's DUI arrest rate dropped at about the same rate as the state's. There were 3,868 DUI arrests statewide in 2013 and 2,826 DUI arrests statewide in 2018, a 26.9% decrease, according to data provided by MADD.

Curran, who is now running to be the Republican Party's candidate in the 2020 election against U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, also credited the proliferation of ignition interlock systems, which are often prescribed for people convicted of DUIs.

"They know they don't want them," Curran said of the devices, which require drivers to take a breath test to start their cars.

Harris said ignition interlock devices stop at least 350,000 drunken-driving attempts nationwide each year, according to MADD's research.

Idleburg cited the county's anti-drunken driving messaging as another factor for the decline.

"The word is out: Don't drive intoxicated, get a cab, ride share, or have a friend or family member take you home if you've been drinking," Idleburg said. "We believe the majority of the community has utilized that advice."

The Lake County jail data can be accessed through an online portal on the sheriff's website created by Idleburg's office and Loyola University Chicago. The data includes demographic and other information about people confined in the Lake County jail.

The overall number of people admitted to Lake County jail has decreased from 8,560 in 2013 to 6,384 in 2018, a 25.4% decline.