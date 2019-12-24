Intruder breaks into Waukegan home, robs senior

Waukegan police are looking for a man who entered a woman's home while she was sleeping.

Officers from the Waukegan Police Department responded about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to a single-family home on the 1300 block of Leith Avenue. The senior who lives there told them her home was broken into earlier in the day.

The woman said she was asleep when a man entered her home and woke her up.

After demanding items of value and cash, the man fled on foot. The woman wasn't injured, police said.

The offender is described as thin, about 6 feet tall and being in his 20s. He has a darker complexion and brown, shoulder-length straight hair.

Officials said the home invasion was reported to the Waukegan police hours later, after the victim contacted a family member.

Anyone with information should call the Waukegan police's tip line at (847) 360-9001.