 

13 yr. old burned, police officer evaluated for smoke inhalation in Zion fire

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 
Updated 12/24/2019 8:39 PM

A 13-year-old boy suffered burns, a police officer was evaluated for smoke inhalation and seven families were displaced after a fire Monday evening in a Zion apartment building, authorities said.

Zion fire and police officials raced to the 1700 block of Joppa Avenue about 9:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported hearing shots fired, according to a news release.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Police quickly determined there were no shots fired but found a 13-year-old in need of medical attention.

As paramedics tended to the boy, authorities discovered there was fire in an apartment there.

The boy was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan as fire crews starting fighting the blaze.

A police officer was also taken to the hospital for evaluation after he inhaled smoke while checking that apartments had been evacuated.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday.

The apartment where the fire started had severe fire, smoke and heat damage, and there was heat damage in adjacent units, authorities said.

The fire caused a water leak so water to the whole building had to be shut off, which resulted in the seven families being displaced.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents with short-term accommodations.

Fire and police officials didn't have any additional information Tuesday evening.

