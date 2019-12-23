 

Cullerton's defense wants info on ex-Teamsters boss

  • Tom Cullerton

    Tom Cullerton

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 12/23/2019 5:07 PM

Insisting that the federal case against state Sen. Thomas Cullerton will hinge on the credibility of ex-Teamsters boss John Coli, the senator's attorney asked a judge Friday to order the disclosure of crucial details about the ex-union leader.

Prosecutors apparently want to wait until closer to the Villa Park Democrat's trial, now set for July, before handing over that information. But Cullerton's attorney, Daniel Collins, wrote in a new motion "there simply is no reason to keep that material in a drawer until the eve of trial."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Cullerton has been accused of collecting $188,320 in salary, bonuses and cellphone and vehicle allowances from the Teamsters, as well as $64,068 in health and pension contributions, while doing little or no work for the labor union.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 