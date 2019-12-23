Cullerton's defense wants info on ex-Teamsters boss

Insisting that the federal case against state Sen. Thomas Cullerton will hinge on the credibility of ex-Teamsters boss John Coli, the senator's attorney asked a judge Friday to order the disclosure of crucial details about the ex-union leader.

Prosecutors apparently want to wait until closer to the Villa Park Democrat's trial, now set for July, before handing over that information. But Cullerton's attorney, Daniel Collins, wrote in a new motion "there simply is no reason to keep that material in a drawer until the eve of trial."

Cullerton has been accused of collecting $188,320 in salary, bonuses and cellphone and vehicle allowances from the Teamsters, as well as $64,068 in health and pension contributions, while doing little or no work for the labor union.

