1 hurt in roll-over accident in Arlington Heights

One person was hurt in a rollover accident late Monday morning at Arlington Heights and Golf roads in Arlington Heights, police said.

Several southbound lanes of Arlington Heights Road were closed during the investigation and cleanup.

Alexandra Ovington, the Arlington Heights Police Department's public information officer, said the driver of one vehicle suffered a nonlife threatening injury in the accident and is being treated at the hospital.

The injured driver's vehicle struck another vehicle before striking the curb and rolling over, Ovington said.