Woman, boy die in Lake Villa-area crash

A woman and a boy died and four other people were injured in a three-car crash Thursday evening on Route 59 near Lake Villa, authorities said.

A 2017 Nissan SUV was traveling north around 5:30 p.m. on Route 59 south of Beach Avenue when it struck the rear of a 2014 Ford pickup truck that was merging from the east shoulder, according to Lake County sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli. The Nissan began to roll and entered the southbound lanes of Route 59, where it was struck by a 2007 Hyundai minivan, Covelli said.

A woman and a boy who were in the Nissan were pronounced dead on the scene. A girl who also was in the Nissan was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition, Covelli said.

A man and a teenage boy in the Hyundai sustained serious injuries and were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Covelli said. A man in the Ford was taken to Condell with minor injuries.

Route 59 was closed in both directions as of 10:20 p.m. as authorities investigated. Autopsies are scheduled for Friday morning, Covelli said.